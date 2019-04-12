Warner G. Duhon, age 83, resident of Shreveport formerly of DeRidder, La., passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Warner was born July 31, 1935 in Kinder, La.

Warner proudly served in the USAF for over 22 years, and was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired as a Senior Master Sgt. He was also a Master Mason at the E. Lincoln Lodge, #210 in Lincoln, Neb. Warner was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha Gaspard Duhon; and parents, Joseph and Loris Duhon.

Survivors include his son, Gregory Duhon and wife, Megan Browning of Mebane, N.C.; daughter, Christine Bertrand and husband Ronnie of Shreveport; four grandchildren, Chad J. Duhon and wife Melanie, Joel D. Duhon and wife Alexandra, Lindsay D. Duhon and Mitchell Bertrand and wife Mandy; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Van Duhon and wife, Rose of Pearland, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Bro. Robby Bacon will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park in Lake Charles. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. until time of service.