Joseph Warren Allen Cormier Jr., 73, of Lake Charles, La., died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in a Houston, Texas, care facility.
Mr. Cormier, the oldest of eight, was born July 21, 1946, in Lake Charles, La., to Betty and Joseph Warren Allen Cormier Sr. He was a graduate of DeQuincy High School, where he was a track star, played football and rodeoed. During the Vietnam War, he served his country in the U.S. Navy, where he excelled as a telegrapher. He worked as a car salesman and sales manager most of his life, spending many of those years at Lake Charles Nissan / J.P. Thibodeaux, where he met and married the love of his life, Phyllis. Mr. Cormier will be remembered as a great pool player and for his wonderful crawfish and crab boils. He was also an avid dancer along with his wife.
Mr. Cormier is survived by his daughter, Alecia Gallegos and fiancé John Hulse Jr. of Houston, Texas; sons, Wesley Edward McDonald and wife Heidi of Lafayette, and Timothy Ross McDonald of Lake Charles; his only grandchild, Finley Sofia Gallegos (Scooter); siblings, Pamela Cormier Whitsitt of Sulphur, Suzanne Cormier Cooper and husband Gary L. Cooper Sr. of Dickinson, Texas, James Cormier and wife Pam of Huffman, Texas, Mark Cormier of Lake Charles, La., and William Cormier and wife Beth of Channelview, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis McDonald Cormier; parents, Warren Cormier Sr. and Betty Cormier; and brothers, Ronald Cormier Sr. and George Cormier.
His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be on Wednesday from noon until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 28, 2020