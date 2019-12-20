|
|
Warren Edward King III, 61, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in a local hospital.
Warren Edward King III was born on June 17, 1958 to the union of Warren Edward King Jr. and Elsie King. Warren was united in Holy Matrimony to Deidra Williams King and to the union three daughters were born. He was a loving husband, proud father, dedicated grandfather, caring son, loyal brother, supportive uncle and devoted friend. Warren was a lifelong, active member of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from WO Boston High School, Class of 1976. Upon completion of high school, Warren attended Southern University and A&M College and graduated from McNeese State University. He retired from SuddenLink. Warren was initiated into the Ionic Lodge #26 where he served as Treasurer for many years.
Warren's family was the joy of his life. His memory will forever live in the hearts of his wife Deidra King; daughters, Inga Collins of Baton Rouge, La., Ambra (Anthony) Hannah and Anitra King, both of Tucker, Ga.; mother, Elsie King of Lake Charles, La.; siblings, Clarence Williams of Billings, Mont., Miracle King of Lake Charles, La., Tony (Beatrice) King Sr. of Stockbridge, Ga., and Maureen (Reginal) Billups of Lake Charles, La.; grandchildren, Joshua Collins of Slidell, La.; Kyri Hooks, Aubrey and Alayna Hannah of Tucker, Ga.; godchildren, Daphne King of Atlanta, Ga., Andrea Tousand of Houston, Texas, Reginal Marshall Jr. of Lake Charles, La.; mother-in-law, Jimmie Ann Tyler of Lake Charles, La.; and aunt, Katie King of Long Island, N.Y. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends, who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Robert Campbell Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.combrefuneralhome.com.
Published in American Press on Dec. 20, 2019