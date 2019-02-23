Warren was called to his Heavenly Father on Feb. 21, 2019. He was born in Lake Arthur, La., on Dec. 28, 1924, to Johnnie Price and Leona Guidry Price. Warren served our Country honorably in the U.S. Army, during World War II. He loved making nets and he also loved to trap and fish. Warren enjoyed listening to French Music and visiting with others. He had a special love for his dogs Kitty, Honey and Peanut. Warren also had a special friend that he recognized as a son, Mr. Kenneth Guidry. He was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Warren is survived by his sons, Daniel Price, Johnny (Minnie) Price, Curtis Price, and Wade Price, all of Lake Arthur, La.; daughters, Pam Price, Della Price (Bobby) Guidry, and Rosalie (Terry) Price, all of Lake Arthur, La.; 16 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Franklin (Norma) Price and James (Barbara) Price, both of Lake Arthur, La.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Leona G. Price; beloved wife, Idella L. Price; son, David Price; brothers, Alvin "Van" Price; Edwin "Nig" Price, and Johnnie Price; and sisters, Elva Price and Lana Whithite.

Funeral service for Warren John Price, 94, of Lake Arthur, La., will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur, La., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthur on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, Feb. 25, at 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral service. Warren will be laid to rest in St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Carrying Warren to his final resting place in St. Anthony's will be Jason Guidry, Justin Courts, Patrick Hebert, Chad Price, Kenneth Guidry and Warren Price.

The Family, of Warren John Price, would like to extend great thanks to the Jeff Davis Home Health and Heart of Hospice and the Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.