|
|
Wayne Allen Day, 81, of Lake Charles passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Wayne was born on October 3,1938 to Helen and Arthur Day. He grew up helping in the family business, Day's Cafe. He attended 4th Ward, Central and Lake Charles High School, graduating in 1957. While still in high school, he joined the Naval Reserve. Upon graduating high school, he went into active duty and served aboard the USS R. H. McCard (DO-882) for two years. He was promoted to Sonarman Third Class before going back to Naval Reserve and was discharged in 1961. That same year he began working at Cit-Con as a lab sampler and analyst.
In 1963 he transferred to the Butyl Rubber Plant and began night classes at SOWELA Technical College graduating in 1968 with a certification in Applied Instrumentation. Wayne returned to Cit-Con in 1969 as an Instrument Helper and became a First Class Instrument Man in 1971. After earning an Associate's Degree in Electronics from McNeese University, he was promoted to Computer Process Control Systems Specialist. He remained in that position until his retirement in 1993. The following year, he began working for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office as a bailiff. He graduated from the 62nd Training Academy with Honors and a Defense Tactics Award.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 54 years Lucy Reed Day, brother William "Bill" Day, sister Glenda Day Pelletier, and his great grandson Ian Wayne Bertrand.
He is survived by his wife Jessie Reynolds Day; two daughters, Pamela Day of Lafayette and Suzanne Day Heitz (Kevin) of Savannah, GA; four grandchildren, Kegan Courville (Casey) of Duson, Helen Quinn Bertrand of Lafayette, Keller Bertrand of Lake Charles, and Calli Comeaux of Savannah, GA; two great grandchildren, Devin Garrett and Reese Courville of Duson; sisters Pauline "Bo" Day Rentrop and Jane Day Piraro (Martin) of Lake Charles; and countless nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Keller Bertrand, Casey Courville, Shawn Arwood, Kevin Heitz, Timothy Surratt, and Seth Trahan. Honorary Pall Bearers are his life-long friend Dean Thibodeaux and his "Pawn Shop Posse" Sam Monticello, Vincent Lupo, and Laura Jane Day Thompson.
Visitation at Johnson Funeral Home is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, and will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday until the start of the service. A celebration of life will be held following visitation on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Dec. 9, 2019