|
|
Wayne Berard Gabbert, age 82, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Oct. 19, 2019.
Mr. Gabbert was born in 1937 at St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. His parents were C.W. Gabbert and Lucy Berard Gabbert. He was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Raised in Lake Charles, La., he was a 1955 Graduate of LaGrange High School. He joined the U.S. Navy and served for 2 years on the USS Hamner DD-718 – a destroyer that patrolled from Japan and Hong Kong to Australia and other Pacific theater ports, with a home base in San Diego.
He attended McNeese State University for 2 years of night classes to study accounting. Later he attended and graduated from the LSU School of Banking, and received additional certification from Commerce Banking School with the University of Oklahoma. He taught night classes to Bankers for 5 years at McNeese, and was an active supporter of McNeese Athletics.
He was a banker in Calcasieu Parish for 53 years - at Calcasieu Marine National Bank for over 25 years, including serving on the CMNB Board of Directors. Later he worked at First National Bank, Bank One, and JP Morgan Chase, where he retired with the position of President of SWLA Market.
Mr. Gabbert was active in community affairs. He served on the Board of SOWELA for 8 years. He previously served as President of Vinton Lyons Club, Treasurer of St. Joseph Catholic Church and member of Knights of Columbus in Vinton, past member of Vinton Harbor & Terminal District, and served as past President of West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce.
He was a member of The Pioneer Club for 30 years, a member of the Young Men's Business Club, member of Louisiana Bankers Association, and past President of Texas/Louisiana National Association of Bank Auditors & Comptrollers.
He was an avid local hunter and fisherman, enjoying duck and goose hunting, including hunting trips to Calgary and Argentina. He was a member and sponsor of Ducks Unlimited and the Coastal Conservation Association.
He was a supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was also active as a Sea Scout, attending the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He encouraged and assisted with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Explorer and Sea Scouts.
Mr. Gabbert was active in and supported Mardi Gras in Calcasieu Parish. He was a 10 year member in the Krewe de la Famille, and a past King of the Krewe Déjà Vu Du Monde.
Mr. Gabbert enjoyed travelling with family and friends, whether in the summertime to cool off in Colorado, or vacationing with family in the Rockies, the Smokies, and other parks, and traveling to watch golf tournaments around the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Wilbur (Bill) and Lucy Gabbert; and an infant grandson, Brett Guidry.
Cherishing Wayne's memory are his two daughters and one son, all of Sulphur, daughter, Monica Guidry and husband Keith; daughter, Kristy Ramirez and husband Ernest; and son, Billy Gabbert and wife Ellendale. "Grandpa" is survived by his five grandchildren, Joy Plauche and husband Jason, Kacy Abshire and husband Andy, Natalie Guidry, Jon Ramirez and Darby Gabbert. He is survived by six great-grandchildren, Alexis Aucoin and husband Matt, Ethan Arsement, Aidan Abshire, Grayson Plauche, Cooper Plauche and Baylor Abshire. He is also survived by his sister, Gwenn Gabbert Odom and husband Orville of Beaumont, Texas; his brother, Jerry Gabbert and wife Norma Kay of Lake Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to all of his caregivers – both in the home and at the memory care center. Special thanks also go out to all of the staff at Verandah Memory Care, Heart of Hospice, as well as Home Instead, CHRISTUS Oschner St. Patrick Hospital and CHRISTUS Home Care services.
Visitation with the family will be at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Consolata Cemetery Chapel, officiated by Monsignor Jace Eskind.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations either to the in memory of Wayne B. Gabbert, or to the .
Published in American Press on Oct. 24, 2019