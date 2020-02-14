|
Wayne Hill Bergeron, was born on May 9, 1949, to parents Willie Pearl Hill and Hevrin J. Bergeron Jr., in Opelousas, La. After moving to Lake Charles, La., where he spent most of his childhood, Wayne, graduated from LaGrange Senior High School in 1967. Wayne continued his education at McNeese State University, until he was drafted during the Vietnam War.
Wayne spent 13 months in active combat in Vietnam. During his service, he lost many brothers-in-arms, in combat and was tormented by the fact that he survived and they did not, for the duration of his life. He was a decorated veteran, of the U.S. Army, 589th Engineer Battalion; Company C; whose motto is "Mountain Movers" and proudly served his country 1969-1971. During recent years, Wayne participated in the "Honor Our Fallen" program by placing flowers on the graves of fallen members of the 589th for Memorial Day. Lastly, he was a member of VFW Post #1, for many years, in Lake Charles.
Wayne, a highly skilled carpenter and draftsman, utilized his craft and supervisory experience to later become the Director of Maintenance for Calcasieu Parish School Board, for many years.
In his free time, Wayne loved spending time with his family, and having everyone over for family "get-togethers." He enjoyed hunting and fishing; playing jokes on his family and friends; taking things apart just to see if he could successfully put them back together again; and was passionate about playing the guitar and piano, by ear. Wayne was so proud that several of his grandchildren had also learned to play guitar.
In 2013, after retiring, Wayne and his wife, Gayle, moved to Cherokee Village, Ark., to enjoy cooler temperatures and nature. After a lengthy illness, at age 70, Wayne passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Survivors include his wife and soulmate, Gayle Sparrow Rupert Bergeron; sons, Wayne Thomas (Wendy) Bergeron, Robert Paul (Connie) Bergeron, Daniel Glen (Jordan) Rupert; daughters, Lisa Bergeron Duff, Patricia (Zeb) Duhon and Melissa (Willie) Ducotey; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richie Bergeron; and a sister, Libby Bergeron; his dearest cousin and confidant, Carolyn Douglas; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Hevrin J. Bergeron Jr. and Willie Pearl Hill; brothers, Stevie and Ross Bergeron; a sister, Susan B. Green; and a granddaughter, Carly J. Bergeron.
A memorial service, to honor Wayne, will be held at Johnson Funeral Home, in Moss Bluff, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. A gathering of family members and friends will begin on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 14, 2020