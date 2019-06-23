Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 12:58 p.m.

Our dad, Wayne Reeves

Today God called our Patriarch home, doing what he was born to do. A tragic accident occurred while he was enroute to deliver another load to keep our country moving. He drove trucks for over 50 years to take care of his family. The many countless miles rolled away like seconds, minutes and days. We lost our father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He touched lives in ways no one could imagine. A kind word or kick in the rear were all meant with best intentions.

Preceded in death by his father, Howard ""Moot"" Reeves; mother, Ruth Reeves; brother, Ovie Reeves; and sisters, Marie Gill and Joyce Cleary.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Betty Reeves, of 53 years; his children, Darrell ""Toot"" Reeves; and daughter-in-law, Susan Reeves; daughters, Vicky Glorioso and Sandy Ardoin; grandchildren, Chad Hebert, Denny Ardoin, Jamie Boudreaux, Kelli Davis, Coree Perkins, Laney Reeves; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Clifton, Pete and Mervin.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday, and Masonic Rites will follow. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev Danny Moore will officiate. Burial will follow at Creel Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhome.com.

He's now driving down God's highway to heaven. We'll miss you daddy. Published in American Press on June 23, 2019