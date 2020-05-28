Wendell "Wendy" Conner Welch was born March 31, 1947, and passed away May 26, 2020 at her residence in DeQuincy, La.

She is survived by her husband, Morris "Sluggo" Welch; her children, Peggy Scantlen and husband Gary of Palacios, Texas, Melissa Welch-Ball of Silsbee, Texas, Linda Green and husband Jerry of Breckenridge, Texas, James Welch and wife Tammy of White Oak, Texas, and Patricia Welch of Rochester, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Alvin Conner and wife Gloria of Lake Arthur, Berton Conner and wife Barbara of Thornwell, Kenneth Conner and wife Diane of Toledo Bend, Erron Conner of Grand Lake, Norma Price and husband Franklin of Lake Arthur, Linda Hanson and husband Tom of Walker, Sandra Kelley and husband J. C. of Baton Rouge, Marie Higginbotham and husband Larry of Walker, Tessie Johnson of Boca Raton, Fla., Jeanette Conner of Baton Rouge, Bertha Fruge' and husband Ronald (Fudge) of Bell City, Mona Johnson and husband Charles (Skipper) of Cypress, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her children, William Joseph Welch and Julie Christine Welch; granddaughter, Dana Lynn Sherman; parents, Edovice J. Conner Sr. and Lulia Bertrand Conner; brother, Edovice J. Conner Jr.; and sister, Anite J. Conner Corbello

Family will receive friends 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La., and the funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Perkins Cemetery DeQuincy, La.

