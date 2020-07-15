Visitation will begin Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in DeRidder with the Rev. Danny Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, DeRidder, La.

Wesley Jerome Rector was born June 17, 1929, in Montrose, La. He was the oldest son of Wesley Washington Rector and Maudie Roseann Dowden. He passed from this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in DeRidder, La.

Jerome was a resident of Beauregard Parish since 1949. During his life, he held many trades including insurance sales, night guard at Fort Polk, rodeo stock contractor, newspaper deliveryman, pulpwood contractor, auto body repair, jailer at Beauregard Parish Jail, gardener, cattleman and night clerk for Labby Memorial Funeral Home. It could be said that he was a Jack-of-all-trades but most definitely a master of one… that of Barber. He started cutting the hair of calvary soldiers around his home at the age of 15 and he continued cutting hair throughout his life until he was 85.

He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Clarriece Maxine Whitley Rector; daughter, Deborah Ann Lange Westmoreland; daughter, Dottie Belle Travis and husband Raulin; son, Thomas Wesley Rector; daughter, Donna Elizabeth Rector; son, Marion (Marty) Jerome Rector and wife Melissa, all residing in DeRidder, La.; sister-in-law, Reta Faye Rector of Leesville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Jerome was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Washington Rector; mother, Maudie Roseann (Dowden) Rector; and brother, Clayton Lawrence Rector.

The family wishes to express special thanks for their wonderful care of Jerome to Brighton Bridge Hospice of Oberlin.

*Facial masks are required for visitation and funeral services*

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store