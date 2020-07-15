1/1
Wesley Jerome Rector
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Visitation will begin Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in DeRidder with the Rev. Danny Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, DeRidder, La.
Wesley Jerome Rector was born June 17, 1929, in Montrose, La. He was the oldest son of Wesley Washington Rector and Maudie Roseann Dowden. He passed from this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in DeRidder, La.
Jerome was a resident of Beauregard Parish since 1949. During his life, he held many trades including insurance sales, night guard at Fort Polk, rodeo stock contractor, newspaper deliveryman, pulpwood contractor, auto body repair, jailer at Beauregard Parish Jail, gardener, cattleman and night clerk for Labby Memorial Funeral Home. It could be said that he was a Jack-of-all-trades but most definitely a master of one… that of Barber. He started cutting the hair of calvary soldiers around his home at the age of 15 and he continued cutting hair throughout his life until he was 85.
He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Clarriece Maxine Whitley Rector; daughter, Deborah Ann Lange Westmoreland; daughter, Dottie Belle Travis and husband Raulin; son, Thomas Wesley Rector; daughter, Donna Elizabeth Rector; son, Marion (Marty) Jerome Rector and wife Melissa, all residing in DeRidder, La.; sister-in-law, Reta Faye Rector of Leesville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Jerome was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Washington Rector; mother, Maudie Roseann (Dowden) Rector; and brother, Clayton Lawrence Rector.
The family wishes to express special thanks for their wonderful care of Jerome to Brighton Bridge Hospice of Oberlin.
*Facial masks are required for visitation and funeral services*

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved