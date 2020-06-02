On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Wesley Kratzer, passed away at the age of 89.

Wesley was born on November 27, 1930 in Jennings, La to William and Clarice Kratzer. At the age of 16, he sneaked into the U.S. Air Force and eventually served in Japan during the Korean War. After working for the Lake Charles Fire Department for 21 years, he retired with the rank of Captain.

Mr. Kratzer was a long-time resident of Lake Charles. He was a Korean War Veteran in the Air Force. He then began his career as a firefighter with the Lake Charles Fire Department. After 21 years, he retired as a Captain. Mr. Kratzer was a talented carpenter that built and remodeled homes across Southwest Louisiana. Mr. Kratzer was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 1. You could always count on him for a friendly game of Cadillac on Friday nights.

He was a long-time member of the Twelfth Night Revelers. Mardi Gras was his favorite time of year.

Mr. Kratzer is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Ann O'Dell and husband Dan of Lake Charles; sons, William R. "Bill" Kratzer, Sr. and wife Rhonda of Mauriceville, Texas and Ricky Joseph Kratzer of Lake Charles; sister, Evelyn Chamblee and husband Byron of Carlyss, La; brother-in-law, Dudley Paul Broussard; sister-in-law, Helen Kratzer; grandchildren, Marissa Wahl (Trey), Michael Joseph Guidry (Melanie), William Ray Kratzer, Jr. (Lori), Shanna Renee Punch (Ryan), Gary Wayne Kratzer (Julie), Andrew James Kratzer (Sam), Cody Joseph Buratt, Kelsey Lynn Basile (Ryan), and Rebecca Babineaux (Lynn); great-grandchildren, Hunter, Taylor, Grace, Connor, Dallas, Will, Caleb, Carley, Emma, Brooklyn, Morgan, Abby, Kayden, Annabell, and Roman; and his companion, Gloria Bouillon.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Earnestine Rogers Kratzer; two sons, Timothy and Kenneth Kratzer; brother, Lee Roy Kratzer; and sister, Bertha Broussard.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Father Sam Orsot will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an American Legion service at 5:30 p.m. and a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 25% occupancy as per state compliance and patrons are encouraged to wear a face covering while at the church.**

