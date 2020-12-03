Wesley Montgomery Sr. is survived by his wife Dinie (Donella) Jones Montogmery of 30 years and eight children; Damon (Shawn) Jones of Georgetown, TX, Paul ( Regina) Montgomery Carter of Marietta, GA, Diana Montgomery of Lake Charles, LA, Donna Montgomery Hudson of Lake Charles, LA, Tyrella (Leonard) Montgomery Harmon of Lake Charles, LA, Wesley (Audrey) Montgomery, Jr., of New Orleans, LA, Dallas (Kayla) Montgomery of Lamarque, TX, and Dexter Montgomery of Austin, TX. 21 Grandchildren; Dameko, D'Netra, Kenya, Chinara, Randi, Michael, Brandon, Marcus, Charles (Neco), Tynetta, LeVar, John Jr., Shananda, Maria, Lenny, Jeremy, Lesley, Shaylee, Davin, Serenity, Dallas II; 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Eugene Armalin of Los Angelos, CA; two sisters Dorothy Montgomery of Inglewood, CA and Shirly Montgomery Convington of Inglewood, CA and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Agnes Thibeaux Montgomery; children, Lesley Montgomery and Brenda Simon; sons-in-law, Michael Simon and John Hudson; parents, John Abraham and Mary Montgomery; brothers, Lesley, Valery, Lerfy (Leward), Jerry; sisters, Theresa Montgomery Andrus and Diane Montgomery Prince.

