Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riley Smith Funeral Home
1810 West Fourth St.
DeQuincy, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Riley Smith Funeral Home
1810 West Fourth St.
DeQuincy, LA
Wesley R Garsee Obituary
Wesley R. Garsee, a native and resident of DeQuincy, La., passed away Nov. 7, 2019, at the age of 89.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois Garsee; daughter, Rhonda Pyatt of Birmingham, Ala.; and son, Ray Garsee and wife Shelia of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Gladys Garsee; and five siblings.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. Pastor Wayne Neyland will officiate. Interment will follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park, DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Nov. 9, 2019
