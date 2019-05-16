Wesley Ray Beason Sr. 77, was called home by the Lord on Monday, May 13, 2019, in his son's residence.

He was a native of Silsbee, Texas, and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 35 years. Wes was a member of Maplewood First Baptist Church and also of the Son's of the Confederate Veterans. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Survivors include his son, Wesley Beason Jr. and wife Yessenia of Eagle Pass, Texas; his stepson, Darren LeBlanc of Honolulu, Hawaii; his siblings, Lavalarie Willitt of Iowa, and Aviston Beason of Heber Springs, Ark.; and his grandson, Wesley Alexander Beason.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Beason.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, in Maplewood First Baptist Church. Dr. Ronnie Burke will officiate. Burial will be in Lincecum Cemetery in Pollock under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Maplewood First Baptist Church, 4501 Maplewood Dr., Sulphur LA 70663. Published in American Press on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary