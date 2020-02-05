Home

Miguez Funeral Homes
829 Fourth St
Lake Arthur, LA 70549
(337) 774-9987
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Lake Arthur
829 4th St
Lake Arthur, LA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Lake Arthur
829 4th St
Lake Arthur, LA
Wesley Wayne Touchet Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Wesley Wayne Touchet, 45, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the Miguez Funeral Home in Lake Arthur with Pastor John Cernek officiating. Mr. Touchet's body will be cremated following the services. Funeral home visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.
Mr. Touchet was a lifelong resident of Jennings and an electrician by trade. He loved playing golf, watching Saints and LSU football games, but mostly he enjoyed being with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Chaisson Touchet; his daughters, Madison Richard and Macy Touchet both of Lake Charles, Molly Richard of Jennings, and Truly Cormier of Lafayette; his son, Dru Clement of South Carolina; two brothers, Timothy Touchet of Lake Arthur, and Travis (Christi) Touchet of Lake Charles; good friends, Shannon Hargrave, Marisa Clement and first cousin Brandon Hargrave.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Menson Le and Elaine Ann.
Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2020
