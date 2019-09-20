|
Wesley Wayne Wilson, 58, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by his family. Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting, Nascar and watching football. He was a lifelong member of the NRA. Wayne was previously employed at Standard Crane and Ohmstede and retired from Busch's Cannery.
Wayne is survived by his three children, Paige Megan Field of Sulphur, Jennifer Hope Baker and husband Mikel of Sulphur, and Hailey Dawn Drexel of DeQuincy; six grandchildren, Lillian, Chloe, Gracie, Alyssa, Mikey and Lorelai; four sisters, Becky, Linda, Elaine and Annette; and one brother, Danny. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Goldie; one sister, Brenda; and one brother, Billy.
A memorial service for Wayne will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 PM until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 20, 2019