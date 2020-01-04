|
SULPHUR - Whitney Joseph Drounett Sr., age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Sulphur, La.
Whitney was a loving husband of nearly 43 years and an amazing father who raised his family in Hackberry, La. He was a simple man who always worked hard to provide for his family. After proudly serving in the United States Army, Whitney returned home to Sulphur, La. and met the love of his life, Deborah Ann Willis. They later moved to Hackberry where Whitney worked as a commercial fishermen and as a dispatcher for a local tow boat company. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Whitney will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving Father and Grandfather.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Christina Blanchard and husband, Chad of Moss Bluff; a son, Whitney Drounett Jr. and wife, Ashley of Ragley; five grandchildren, Seth Blanchard, Maggie Blanchard, Kayden Drounett, Logan Drounett, and Brynlie Drounett; three brothers, Roland Drounett and wife, Connie, Van Drounett, and Kenneth Drounett all of Lake Charles; four sisters, June Terziu, Judie Page, Esther Herring, and Lori Drounett all of Lake Charles; mother-in-law, Dorothy Willis, sister-in-law, Gail Graham both of Moss Bluff; two brothers-in-law, Robert Willis of Oklahoma and Steve Willis of Moss Bluff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Ann Drounett; parents, Albert and Dorothy Drounett; three sisters, Beulah Guillory, Sharon Felice, Jane Drounett; and father-in-law, Leamul Willis.
Visitation will be held from 4-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 and will resume from 8:30 until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Celebrant Jody Barrilleaux will lead services. Burial will follow in the Hackberry Community Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020