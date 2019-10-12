|
|
Wilbert Dartez, 89, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 3:43 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Dartez was born June 20, 1930, in Holmwood, La., and has lived the past 57 years in Moss Bluff. He served his country from 1952 to 1954 in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and served in the Reserves until 1960. In 1992, he retired from Stephens Truck Line after thirty-two years of service. He turned his hobby of working on small engines and lawn mowers into his second career. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the accordion and loved going to garage sales. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Mr. Dartez is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Brown Dartez; sister, Ruby Scoggins of Burlington, N.C.; children, Brenna Gail Airhart and husband Russell and Preston Dartez and wife Vicky, all of Ragley, Donna Cates and husband Ronnie of Gillis and Susan Schmidt and husband Maximo, of Beasley, Texas; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ophelious and Odelia Gaspard Dartez; and fifteen brothers and sisters.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Glenn George will officiate. Burial will follow in Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially Anne Marie and Chanté, for the excellent care given.
Published in American Press on Oct. 12, 2019