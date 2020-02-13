|
Wilbur Teal "W.T." McCain Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, at home in Lake Charles. W.T. was born in Natchitoches, La., growing up in Colfax, La. He was the son of Judge Wilbur Teal McCain and Erin Sandlin McCain.
W.T. graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles and married Carol Lee O'Quain of Sulphur, La. They moved to Colfax where they raised their sons, W.T. "Dub" McCain III and Michael Ross McCain.
W.T. enjoyed a long, multiple-decade career as a banker, helping people all along the way. He worked at Sabine State Bank and Colfax Banking Company. His various roles included being a Shareholder, Board Member, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. He was also an active member of many banker professional organizations developing friendships with bankers throughout the state. W.T. retired from banking in 2011, and moved back "home" for his wife Carol, to Lake Charles.
W.T. was also actively engaged in civic and charitable organizations in central Louisiana for decades. He always pushed everyone to get involved and help. As an Eagle Scout, he continued to support the Boy Scouts of America. W.T. was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles.
W.T. leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Carol; and sons, W.T. "Dub" McCain III and wife Lisa of Alexandria, La., and Michael Ross McCain and wife Angela of Lake Charles. Also, his beloved grandchildren, Alexis McCain Belaire and husband Taylor, William Romines McCain and Grace Ellen McCain. W.T. is survived by three brothers and six sisters.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations on W. T.'s behalf may be made to a .
