Wilburn E. "Bitter" Brooks, 92, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Brooks was born on Dec. 22, 1927, in Mab, La., and raised in Oakdale. He was a 1945 graduate of Oakdale High School. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Mr. Brooks was a graduate of Louisiana Tech. He began his career with the State of Louisiana Juvenile Probation and Parole before retiring as a regional supervisor in 1981 after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Luke Simpson United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed fishing and camping and loved meeting and visiting with people. Mr. Brooks will be remembered as a loving people person who never met a stranger. He was a blessing to everyone who knew him. He had a fantastic sense of humor and a very positive outlook on life until the very end.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Kim Myers Goad (Rick) of Lake Charles; sons, David Brooks of Houston, and Scott E. Brooks (Melinda) of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Brandon Brooks (Tiffany) of Austin, Shawn Brooks of Houston, Marcus Myers (fiancée, Stacy) of Lake Charles, Zachary Brooks of Los Angeles, Calif., Hunter Brooks of Lafayette, and Sara Brooks of Lafayette; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Maddox and Quinn Myers, all of Lake Charles.
His six grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye Young Brooks; parents, Bertha and Richard Brooks Sr.; brother, Richard "R.L." Brooks Jr.; and sisters, Jo Ritchie, Ouida Bertram, Lucille Ranton, Billie Brumfield and Nell Topousis.
A private graveside service will be held at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
