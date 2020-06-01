Wilda Bahnsen Morrison, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Villa Maria in Lake Charles.

Born in Westlake on November 8, 1929, she married young and had four children. As a navy wife she lived in many towns and cities in the United States. After she was widowed, she returned to Westlake to care for her mother and raise her four teenage children. For many years she worked as a home health nurse. She loved to read, swim, and dance. All her children shared her love of reading and swimming. Wilda was a lifelong patron of the Calcasieu Parish Library, known at the Westlake branch for many years as "The Patron" until she retired and moved to Lake Charles. Wilda was generous and kind to others. She didn't need to be asked to help someone in need, she just did it and never asked for, or expected thanks. She enjoyed her grandchildren and her great grandchildren, history, fashion, gold shoes, and fried seafood platters. She faced the trials of old age and death armored with red lipstick and a sense of humor.

Mrs. Morrison is survived by her son, Ernest Kent Morrison of Lake Charles; daughters, Carol Murnane and husband Peter of Austin, Texas and Loretta Gharst of Lake Charles; seven grandchildren, Dana Lee Reed (Rob), Erica Smith (Boyd), Detlef Gharst (Rachel), John Gharst, Ashley Morrison, Charles Murnane (Laura) and Maura Murnane; and two great-grandchildren, Mia Jane Gharst and Aidan Murnane.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Charles Kent Morrison; son, William Brent Morrison; brother, Ernest Christian Bahnsen; and great-grandchild, Evie Reed.

Her memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. **Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 25% occupancy as per state compliance and patrons must wear a face covering while at the church.** Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. A gathering of family members and friends will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a rosary at 10 a.m.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff and residents of Villa Maria for their constant care, and friendship. She loved you all and loved her home there.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store