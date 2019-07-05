Wilda Mae Simien Booker was born July 30, 1957, in Lafayette, La., to the late Joseph Simien and Emma Lee Arcelese Simien.

TeTe as she was affectionately called, worked for CARC for 20 plus years while also working for the Calcasieu Parish School System as a custodian for the Department of Child Welfare and Attendance. She worked for the school system for 16 years and retired in May 2019. On Feb. 13, 1993, she married the love of her life Samuel Booker Sr. and together they raised three beautiful children.

Wilda was a longtime member of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed and loved her grandchildren. She loved traveling, crossword puzzles, singing, serving at her church and bonus grandchildren. She has a nurturing spirit and was a mother figure to many.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her spouse and best friend of over 26 years, Samuel Booker Sr.; children, Fritzgerald "Keno" Brooks, Crystal (Jeffrey) Malbroux and Lashell (Jonathan Sr.) Walker, all of Lake Charles, La.; grandchildren, Anthony "AJ" Johnson, Malik Ellis, Alania Bartie, Jonathan Walker Jr., Jo'Nylah Walker and Jourdan Walker; great-granddaughter, Paityn Rose Johnson; siblings, bonus children, godchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held be on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2605 Poe St., Lake Charles, LA 70615, with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel. Published in American Press on July 5, 2019