Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Wilhelmina A Oxford


1931 - 2019
Wilhelmina A Oxford Obituary
Wilhelmina A. Oxford, 88, passed away on July 21, 2019.
Wilhelmina A. Oxford was born on Jan. 16, 1931, in Lake Arthur, La., to Guy and Mary Durapeaux. Wilhelmina lived in Westlake most of her life. She was a member of the Catholic faith. She was a bookkeeper for Truck and Trailer Company for 45 years till her retirement. She loved the New Orleans Saints Football team, playing Bourre` and dancing. She was a member of the American Legion Post 407 Auxiliary in Westlake. She also enjoyed shopping.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Randal E. Hoag of Westlake, La.; daughter, Lisa Hoag Buller and husband Charlie of Westlake, La.; life partner and companion, Charles Byrum; sisters, Jane Burke and Gayle Fontenot of Lake Charles, La.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Westlake. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. resuming Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. till time of service. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
Published in American Press on July 23, 2019
