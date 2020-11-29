On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Willard J. Moss, Col. Ret. crossed over into his Heavenly home with his wife, sons and grandchildren at his side.

Dub is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley T. Moss of DeRidder, La; two sons, Derek D. Moss of Houston, Texas, Kelley T. Moss and Stephanie of Lake Charles, La; grandchildren, Painter Moss, Chandler Moss, Kristian Moss, Karli Moss, Kolby Moss; sister, Gayle David of Carlyss, La; brother Gerald Moss and Vickie of San Antonio, Texas.

Dub was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ignace Moss; brother, Roland Moss; sister, Lois Pitre; three best friends, M.H. Temple, Jr., Rusty Temple, Arthur Temple; father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. M.H. Temple, Sr.

Dub spent 30 years in the military, entering the service after graduating from McNeese State University in 1957. Dub enjoyed every assignment he had including, three tours in Germany, one in Orleans, France, one in Viet Nam, one in Saudi Arabia. He was stationed at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Ind for one year, Fort Campbell, Ky two years, Fort Polk, La for two years, West Point, Ny for three years and Honolulu, Hi for four years. He graduated from Army War College, Carlyle, Penn. in 1982. Dub was awarded many service accommodations including three Meritorious Service Medals. Dub was a proud soldier, upheld his standards and loved every day serving his country.

Dub had been retired 30 years during which time he took up golf, yard work and living a peaceful life on his 40 acre farm. He loved his church, New Life Baptist and the church family that he claimed as his own. He planned and educated his grandchildren and instilled in them a good work ethic and a passion for life.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church, Hwy 190 West in DeRidder, La from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Brother Lynn Clayton will officiate the service. Burial will be at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, La.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.

