Funeral service for Mr. Willard Smith, 87, of Jennings, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings with Bro. Jack Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mr. Smith will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2019, and continue until time of service.
Mr. Smith was born on April 25, 1932, in Jennings to parents, Oron and Lena (Newman) Smith. He graduated from Jennings High School in 1951 as a star football athlete. Mr. Smith continued his education at ULL (SLI) on a football scholarship and graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. In 1997 he was inducted into the ULL Athletics Hall of Fame. Mr. Smith served in the United States Army for two years and played football there as well. After serving in the National Guard for several years he received an honorable discharge from the Army. Later he received his Master's +30 from McNeese University. Mr. Smith retired from the JDPSB as Supervisor of Federal Programs.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Anita Kotzel Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Willard Rick (Cathy) Smith, Jr.; sisters, Terrell (Roland) Berry of Lafayette, Glada (David) Duhon of Jennings, and Karen Reed of Lafayette; and one grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in American Press on Aug. 31, 2019