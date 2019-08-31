Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 E. Shankland Ave.
Jennings, LA 70546
(337) 426-8006
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Miguez Funeral Home
Jennings, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home
Jennings, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Smith


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Smith Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Willard Smith, 87, of Jennings, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings with Bro. Jack Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mr. Smith will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2019, and continue until time of service.
Mr. Smith was born on April 25, 1932, in Jennings to parents, Oron and Lena (Newman) Smith. He graduated from Jennings High School in 1951 as a star football athlete. Mr. Smith continued his education at ULL (SLI) on a football scholarship and graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. In 1997 he was inducted into the ULL Athletics Hall of Fame. Mr. Smith served in the United States Army for two years and played football there as well. After serving in the National Guard for several years he received an honorable discharge from the Army. Later he received his Master's +30 from McNeese University. Mr. Smith retired from the JDPSB as Supervisor of Federal Programs.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Anita Kotzel Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Willard Rick (Cathy) Smith, Jr.; sisters, Terrell (Roland) Berry of Lafayette, Glada (David) Duhon of Jennings, and Karen Reed of Lafayette; and one grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in American Press on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now