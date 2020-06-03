William Andrew "Andy" Riche
William Andrew "Andy" Riche' was called home by his Heavenly Father on June 1, 2020.
Born in Lake Charles, La., to John Lawrence "Boo" Riche' and Lynda Lantrip Riche', Andy was reared in Sulphur, and was a standout football and baseball player. He was a District 3-5A All-District wide receiver in Football in both his junior and senior years, playing in the Bayou Classic All-Star Game in 2005.
Although he excelled in football, he loved baseball and played at Sulphur High School where he was selected as first team all-district as well as District 3-5A Most Valuable Player and Outstanding Player in 5A. He was a 2006 graduate of Sulphur High School, where he was named Class 5A Most Valuable Player. He received a baseball scholarship to McNeese State University, earning Honorable Mention in All Conference during his senior year. He graduated from McNeese in 2010. Despite all of his athletic accomplishments, Andy's greatest pastime was fishing. Many joy-filled hours were spent while he held a rod and reel in his hands. Andy was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his parents, Boo and Lynda Riche'; brother, Kevin Lawrence Riche' (Heather), all of Sulphur; three nieces, Kaylee Rose, Kenli Violet and Kori Sage Riche'; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Andy's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Foreign Missions Fund or to Trinity's Building Fund, 1800 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605.

Published in American Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
