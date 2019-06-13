|
|
IOWA - William Arden Bowman, born Nov. 21, 1944, son of the late James Oliver and Mary Helen (LeBleu) Bowman, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the age of 74.
Arden was co-owner of All Bright Glass and worked for Colonial Glass for 14 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and watching his grandchildren play baseball.
Arden is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 50 years, Millie Bowman; special nephew that was like his son, Randy Dartez (Christina); sisters, Barbara Broussard and Bonnie Olmsted; grandchildren, Hunter, Tyler and Addisyn Dartez. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lawrence Bowman and Linda Sonnier.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Rev. Elyse Mae Sonnier will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and will resume from 8-10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on June 13, 2019