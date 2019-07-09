Home

William Arden Johnson


1941 - 2019
William Arden Johnson Obituary
Arden Johnson, 77, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a graduate of Kinder High and a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda F. Johnson of Kinder; children, William "Bill' Johnson and wife Becky of Goldsboro, N.C., Angela C. Gordon and husband John of Kinder, Melvin Johnson and wife Rhonda Gordon of Kinder, Kandace Fontenot and husband Brandon of Kinder, Carley Chaumont and husband T-Joe of Kinder; siblings, Libby Stevens of Apopka, Fla., Maureen Wade of Jay, Okla., Larry Johnson of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Kenneth David Johnson of Kinder; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Melvin and Joey Johnson.
Funeral service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home. Deacon Nash, will officiate. Military Honors will follow in Kinder McGill Cemetery of Kinder. Visitation will begin at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday at 8 a.m. until time of service.
Published in American Press on July 9, 2019
