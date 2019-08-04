|
|
William B. Powell passed away July 30, 2019, in Lake Charles. He was known to family and friends as Bill, W.B., Sonny Boy, Dub or Wild Bill, and of course, Pops.
W.B. Powell was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Athens, Texas, to William Edward and Ida Alice Wilson Powell. His family moved to Moss Bluff in 1946. He graduated from Gillis High School and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Pat) Ann Myers in 1953.
In 1949, he became a charter member of First Baptist Church, Moss Bluff. He loved his church and exhibited leadership early in its history by teaching Sunday school and assisting with maintaining the church vehicles.
W.B. was a very hard worker and took pride in providing for his family. He was proud to be called "oil field trash." W.B. worked for George Theriot's, off-shore for Halliburton, then Firestone Rubber and finally, with his wife, owner of several businesses, most notable K & D Service, Lift Truck Rentals, Bil-Chem, and BJ Wireline.
W.B. was Past Master of Moss Bluff Lodge #462 F & AM, Past HP, IM and EC of Lake Charles York Rite Bodies, Past Grand Standard Bearer of Knights Templar, Knights Templar Cross of Honor, 32 KCCH Scottish Rite and member of many Masonic Appendant Bodies. He enjoyed traveling throughout the Louisiana and other states to Masonic meetings with his son.
W.B. also enjoyed traveling with Pat, spending time at their Toledo Bend camp, fishing and hunting. He will most importantly be remembered as a good father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
W.B. was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Edward ("Cowboy") Powell; and wife of 59 years, Patricia "Pat" Myers Powell.
Those left to cherish his memory include children, William Keith Powell Sr. (Sharon) of Moss Bluff, and Deborah "Debbie" Ann Hansen of Spencer, Iowa; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles L. Powell of Bridge City, Texas; and sister, Eva Jo Woods of Grants Pass, Ore.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Stonebridge Place and Rosewood Nursing Home. Also to Heart of Hospice Staff, especially Julie LeBlanc, RN for her dedicated care and support during this time.
Family will welcome friends at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday, Aug. 6, beginning at 9 a.m. till time of service. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Prien Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Moss Bluff Building Fund.
Published in American Press on Aug. 4, 2019