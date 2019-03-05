|
|
William "Buck" Barks , a resident of Starks, La., was born on Feb. 26, 1938, and passed away on March 2, 2019, at the age 81.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Barks; his son, Joseph Barks and wife Anita; Randy Barks and wife Sonya; and daughter, Kimberly Barks, all of Starks, La. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Keith Hess, Derrick Barks, Todd Barks, Chasity Barks, Alex Barks and Axel Barks; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ras Barks and Annie Bell Whitmire Barks; brothers, Charlie Barks and Joe Foster; and sister, Angelique Lingo.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Calvary Apostolic Church, 4270 Highway 12, Starks, La., and the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. at Calvary Apostolic Church. Pastor Jeremy Shields will be officiating. Interment will follow at Fountain Cemetery, Starks, La.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, LA 70633
Published in American Press on Mar. 5, 2019