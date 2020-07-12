1/1
William Buck "Bill" Watson
1944 - 2020
LAFAYETTE - Funeral services for William Buck "Bill" Watson will be at Ashbury United Methodist Church in August, the family announced. Services will be streamed and will include visitation as well as the memorial service.
Watson, a Lake Charles native, died June 28 in Lafayette General Hospital from complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was 76.
Watson was born June 6, 1944 (D-Day) in Lake Charles to the late Edward B. and Glenn Buck Watson. He matriculated at Fourth Ward Elementary and Central Junior High schools. He graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1962.
Watson graduated from McNeese State University in 1968. During his collegiate career, he was a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Dept. and a duck guide.
Watson began his career in the oil and gas industry with Western Oceanic, which took him around the world. After a stint in the travel and tugboat industry, he worked for Global Marine Drilling Company for the duration of his career.
Watson was predeceased by his parents, and one sister, Pamela Bliss Watson Price. His survivors include his wife, Marilyn Shipley Watson, and his mother-in-law, Mrs. Beryl Shipley, both of Lafayette.
One son, Richard Wade Watson and three granddaughters, Chloe, Kegan and Torin Watson, all of Slidell; two daughters and their husbands, Robert and Abby Broussard Rubel and their children, Madeline, Will and Jacob, all of Shreveport and Jonathan and Cheramie Broussard Joubert and their children, Georgia and Johnny, of Colorado Springs, CO.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Lafayette General Medical Center for their dedication and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Emory Center for Interstitial Lung Disease, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Ashbury UMC Youth Group.

Published in American Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
11 entries
July 11, 2020
He was so nice to us every time we came to church. Always a smile.
Sherry Krayesky-Self
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
Bill was one of my best friends during our high school years. He was always ready to help anybody in need. He always had a smile on his face and could lift your spirits just by greeting you.
Harry Clark
Classmate
July 11, 2020
My deepest condolences.
Marjhani BellaMorte
Friend
July 11, 2020
Bill was in my class at Lake Charles High School. I remember him as one of the good guys. Always cheerful, always ready with a kind word. He will be missed.
Carolyn Kay
Classmate
July 11, 2020
Marilyn, what a beautiful tribute to Bill. He has truly made the world a better place for all the lives he touched. His heart was big and open as he shared his joyful spirit. What a journey...... Hugs
Ouida Forsyth
Friend
July 10, 2020
What a beautiful life this man had with his treasured wife Marilyn-such a joy to see them together! Bill, you will be missed and Marilyn, we will love and support you!
Diana Lennon
Friend
July 10, 2020
Marilyn,
Our condolences and prayers for you and your family on the passing of Bill. Such a tremendous loss. Matt & Gretchen
Matt & Gretchen Jaska
Friend
July 10, 2020
We grew up together and remained friend throughout life. We owned a camp together at Big Lake. He found the best sweetheart in Marilyn and they had a wonderful life together. I will truly miss Watson and all the adventures we shared. Rest In Peace Bill. You will always be remembered fondly
Ed and Judy Savoy
Friend
July 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Abbey I am praying for God to give you strength. Love to you and Rob, Sandy Brazzel
Sandy Brazzel
Friend
July 10, 2020
I regret that I only met him once. Last year, he, Marilyn & two of the granddaughters visited Jackie (Marilyns 1st cousin) & me in Tennessee. There was an immediate connection. It was as if I had known Bill forever. I found out quickly that he was one of the good guys. God bless & comfort his wonderful family.
Larry Salyer
Family
July 10, 2020
What a fine tribute to a fine man. May God continue to wrap His arms around you and bring you peace. ❤Susan Keller
Susan Kellet
Friend
