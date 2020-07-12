LAFAYETTE - Funeral services for William Buck "Bill" Watson will be at Ashbury United Methodist Church in August, the family announced. Services will be streamed and will include visitation as well as the memorial service.

Watson, a Lake Charles native, died June 28 in Lafayette General Hospital from complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was 76.

Watson was born June 6, 1944 (D-Day) in Lake Charles to the late Edward B. and Glenn Buck Watson. He matriculated at Fourth Ward Elementary and Central Junior High schools. He graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1962.

Watson graduated from McNeese State University in 1968. During his collegiate career, he was a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Dept. and a duck guide.

Watson began his career in the oil and gas industry with Western Oceanic, which took him around the world. After a stint in the travel and tugboat industry, he worked for Global Marine Drilling Company for the duration of his career.

Watson was predeceased by his parents, and one sister, Pamela Bliss Watson Price. His survivors include his wife, Marilyn Shipley Watson, and his mother-in-law, Mrs. Beryl Shipley, both of Lafayette.

One son, Richard Wade Watson and three granddaughters, Chloe, Kegan and Torin Watson, all of Slidell; two daughters and their husbands, Robert and Abby Broussard Rubel and their children, Madeline, Will and Jacob, all of Shreveport and Jonathan and Cheramie Broussard Joubert and their children, Georgia and Johnny, of Colorado Springs, CO.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Lafayette General Medical Center for their dedication and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Emory Center for Interstitial Lung Disease, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Ashbury UMC Youth Group.

