Clarence was born Aug. 18, 1921, 98 years to Jack and Ruby Adcock West in Greenbriar, Tenn.
The oldest of four children with three younger sisters. Raised in a proud, hardworking Christian family where Clarence sang in the church choir. Soon after high school graduation and working for the telephone company, he was transferred to the Lake Charles area to work erecting new telephone lines in northern Calcasieu Parish. Here he met and married his wife Viola Dartez. At the outbreak of World War II, Clarence was enlisted in the Army and went to England and was assigned to the motor pool-and raised to the rank of sergeant as Gen. George Patton's driver. When he returned to the states and back home in Lake Charles he went to work with Stephens Truck Lines as a driver and dispatcher until he retired many years later. Clarence loved being around horses, perhaps from growing up on a small farm in TN. He also enjoyed his spring garden and took pride in the vegetables he grew. Growing up through the Great Depression, if something could be used later on, it was kept and never thrown away; including the one eyed bulldog which adorned the hood of his Isuzu.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 68 years, Viola; daughter, Dona Dubard and husband Johnny; son, Dean West and wife Pat; son, Dale West, all of Moss Bluff; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on-the-way.
Deceased are his parents; his sisters, Janell, Betty and Helen.
Funeral service will be held at Hixson of Moss Bluff on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be on Friday, from 11 a.m. till time of service.
The family would sincerely like to thank High Hope Care Center and all the great staff that our dad was cared for the last two years of his life. Also Brighton Bridge Hospice for their compassion. The family has opted to have services catered and request your presence over presents.
Published in American Press on Oct. 10, 2019