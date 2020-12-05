William Cormier,48, of DeRidder passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in his residence. He was born on Aug. 21, 1971, in Los Angeles, Calif., to John and Phyllis Cormier.

William Darrell Cormier, aka "Will" was a true hometown hero, a devoted husband, father, friend and employee. He was loved by so many, if anyone every needed anything off the top shelf, he was your guy. Quirky and a jokester but an all-around good guy. He devoted many years to Market Basket, Holsum and the last of his years to Coca Cola in Lake Charles.

He lost his life trying to fulfill the dreams of a new home for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Charles Lowe, Troy Lowe and Lois Mae Stains; and brother, Billy East. Survivors include his wife of 8 years, Tina Cormier; children, Justin Rollins, Mary Gaspard (Quentin), William Cormier, Jr., Jessie Carriere (Paul), Gregory Moss, Katherine Rollins, Ruby Lowe and Elizabeth Stains; numerous grandchildren; sister, Karla Cormier; brothers, John Cormier, Jr. and Kobe East

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff with the Rev. Marcus Wade officiating.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store