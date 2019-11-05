|
William Daryl (Bill) LaFleur was born on Sept. 30, 1988, in Sulphur, La. He was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on Oct. 26, 2019 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Bill graduated with honors as a valedictorian from Sulphur High School in 2007 and from LSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering in 2011. He was a member of Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
He worked for Samsung in Austin, Texas, for eight years, then began a new job at ASM America in Phoenix, Ariz., where he was employed as a Senior Product Support Engineer at the time of his death.
Bill is survived by his parents, Donna and Daryl Durvin LaFleur Jr. of Kinder, La.; his sister, Yvonne LaFleur of Austin, Texas; his brother, James Robert (Jim Bob) LaFleur of Shreveport, La.; two nephews, Jude and Leo LaFleur, also of Shreveport; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jake and Jessie Lee Sanders, Margie and Daryl LaFleur Sr.; and great-grandparents, Lillie and Reme Rougeau. Bill was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be extremely missed.
Funeral service will be held at Kinder Bible Church, Kinder, La., at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, with Pastor R. Don Barrett officiating. Burial will follow in Kinder McRill Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
Visitation preceding funeral will be held at Kinder Bible Church, Kinder, La., from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, and continuing from 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.
Memorial gifts may be made to Camp Pearl Ministries (PO Box 10, Reeves, LA 70658) or to the .
