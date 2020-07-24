William David Greene, 65, of Lake Charles, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in a local Hospital.

Mr. Greene was born on June 2, 1955, in Lake Charles, La., to George Augustine and Mabel Kelly Greene. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He graduated from Lagrange High School Class of 1973. He went on to travel some, and love a lot. William "Bill" married Brenda on Dec. 15, 2012. He was a devoted employee of Le Chateau Apartments of Lake Charles for 22 years. He retired on June 26, 2020.

Bill was a man who loved to work with his hands. He was "Mr. Fixit." He was most of all, a giver. A giver of his time, and devotion to his dear friends and family. He enjoyed family dinner dates, spending time with family, napping, and of course indulging in anything chocolate.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his beloved wife, Brenda Easton Greene; stepdaughters, Kelly Stephens of Houston, Texas, and Angela Stephens of Lake Charles; one brother, James M. Greene (Peggy) of Indianapolis, Ind.; and two sisters, Linda Stewart (Jimmy) of Lake Charles, and Mary Reed of Moss Bluff. And a host of loved ones that called him PawPaw Bill, Uncle Bill and Mr. Bill who will cherish his memories.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, George A. Greene Jr.

A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the start of the rosary. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

