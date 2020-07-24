1/1
William David Greene
1955 - 2020
William David Greene, 65, of Lake Charles, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in a local Hospital.
Mr. Greene was born on June 2, 1955, in Lake Charles, La., to George Augustine and Mabel Kelly Greene. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He graduated from Lagrange High School Class of 1973. He went on to travel some, and love a lot. William "Bill" married Brenda on Dec. 15, 2012. He was a devoted employee of Le Chateau Apartments of Lake Charles for 22 years. He retired on June 26, 2020.
Bill was a man who loved to work with his hands. He was "Mr. Fixit." He was most of all, a giver. A giver of his time, and devotion to his dear friends and family. He enjoyed family dinner dates, spending time with family, napping, and of course indulging in anything chocolate.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his beloved wife, Brenda Easton Greene; stepdaughters, Kelly Stephens of Houston, Texas, and Angela Stephens of Lake Charles; one brother, James M. Greene (Peggy) of Indianapolis, Ind.; and two sisters, Linda Stewart (Jimmy) of Lake Charles, and Mary Reed of Moss Bluff. And a host of loved ones that called him PawPaw Bill, Uncle Bill and Mr. Bill who will cherish his memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, George A. Greene Jr.
A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the start of the rosary. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
25
Rosary
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Mr. Bill brightened my day when I would walk into Chateau and see his smiling face. He is truly missed!
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deidrel Lubin
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Dale Gehrig
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dale Gehrig
Friend
July 24, 2020
I am proud to say that Bill was my friend, since graduating high school. God made Bill a large person I believe to hold all of the great that was in him. The platitude of saying someone was a good person is just not true with Bill as it falls so short as to what a truly wonderful person he was. My parents and other family members truly thought the world of Bill as anyone who got to know him would. In all the decades that I have had the privilege of being friends with Bill, I can honestly say that I cannot recall a single negative comment that Bill ever made about anyone! That to me sums up the true greatness of this gentle, kind wonderful human being. My sincere deepest sympathies to his family. I have attached a photo of us from about 45 years ago when we went skiing in Aspen and just one of my ski area photos as I will always remember the times we went to the mountains together.
Dale Gehrig
Friend
July 23, 2020
I knew Bill for twelve years. He was a sweet, wonderful man. I am so sorry for your loss.
Martha Johnson
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy
Mark Thibodeaux sr
Coworker
July 22, 2020
So final, always a shock just out of the blue, just as he made his appointments, I didn't mind last minute haircuts cause I'm a last minute person. So easy going and always happy, will miss you and the emptiness will never be filled. May God rest your soul♡
Loretta Ousley
Friend
July 22, 2020
We will always remember Bill. So sorry for your loss!!
Suzan Dubrock
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ron and I are sorry to hear your youngest brother has been called home. May your strong faith and fond memories sustain you during this difficult time. Ron and Sheila (Hoff) Wahl
Ron and Sheila Wahl
