William "Babe" Davis, 89, of Welsh, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, peacefully at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Roy "Shorty" and Anna Davis on Oct. 2, 1930, in Welsh, La. He enjoyed collecting coins and beer steins, fishing, hunting, scouting, feeding and watching the doves, and was a lifelong supporter of the Welsh Greyhounds. Babe enjoyed making his rounds visiting family and friends. He was always a hardworking man, starting work at the cattle sale barn at 9 years old. He was an oilfield salesman for various companies over the years, and retired at 87 years old. He was a Boy Scout Master and a member of the "Order of the Arrow" for many years. Babe was a Third Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was a volunteer at the Welsh Fire Department for over 60 years, and was on the board of the Welsh Housing Authority. He attended many Marine Corps reunions and stayed in touch with many of his comrades through the years. He was known to pretend to be Coach O's older brother, fooling many. Geaux Tigers! He appreciated his personal friends and drivers, Hugh, along with his niece, Bug, and nephews, Dustin and Rooter, for always being there for him, as well as friends, Ed and Robert for taking him to all the Welsh Greyhound games. He finally got to see them win the State Championship in the dome. Go Hounds! He enjoyed entertaining and cooking for all of the organizations and fundraisers, known as the "Rice Dressing King." Babe enjoyed dancing and French music. He never met a stranger, and was loved by all. He was a very generous person, known to help out family and friends when in need.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ada Davis; four daughters, Suzette Vanek and husband Mike of Lake Charles, Bethany Doucet of Lafayette, Ava Davis of Welsh, Maureen Malphrus and husband Mike of Orange, Texas; one son, Kirk Davis and wife Debbie of Jennings; one brother, Claude Davis and wife Elsie of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Patty Lane and husband Paul of Charleston, S.C., Joann Fontenot of Welsh; nine grandchildren, Gray Vanek and wife Joella, Gaston Doucet, Kade Davis, Devin Davis, Joel Davis, Logan Davis, Adrianne Davis, Michael Malphrus and wife Corrie, Jenna Malphrus; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, R.J. Davis II, Lewis Thomas Davis; four sisters, Virginia Doiron, Arzella Arceneaux, Geraldine Conner and Yvonne Coppels; along with his son-in-law, Ralph Doucet.

Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary led by the Catholic Daughters at 6 p.m. A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, with Father Alan Trouille officiating. A Burial will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery at noon with full military honors. He will be carried to his final place of rest by his grandsons.

