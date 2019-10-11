|
|
William Derouen, 91, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in his residence.
He was a native of New Iberia and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 70 years. William was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He had coached numerous boy's youth basketball and baseball teams as well as men's fast pitch softball teams. He enjoyed bowling, participating in a men's league for 40 years, and was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Monceaux Derouen of Sulphur; his children, Stuart Derouen and wife Debra of Sulphur, and Steve Derouen and Sandi Drost and husband Skipper, all of Lake Charles; his sister, Joyce Landry of Lake Charles; ten grandchildren, Melissa Duffy, Blake Derouen, Tatiana Derouen, Ruby Derouen, William Derouen, Lily Jo Derouen, Mathew Derouen, Mallory Derouen, Casey Derouen, and Jessica Peters; and four great-grandchildren, Joslyn Derouen, Chloe Duffy, Lexi Peters, and Cade Peters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Derouen and Sylvia Comeaux Derouen; and his siblings, Hannie Delcambre, Kelly Derouen, Francis Derouen, Jacque Derouen, Bessie Ammons, Lula Derouen, John Derouen, Milton Derouen, Ruby Brown and Gordon Derouen.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Deacon Patrick Lapoint will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 11, 2019