William E. Reasoner Jr., nine hours before his 95th birthday, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings, La.

He was born on May 28, 1925, in Orangefield, Texas. He was a life-long resident of Hackberry graduating from Hackberry High School. Following graduation, he joined the U. S. Navy and proudly served his country from 1942-1945 during World War II as an Aviation Machinist Mate Second Class. After an honorable discharge, he was employed by Olin Corporation and retired after 45 years as a plant operator.

As a young boy, he sold and delivered the Lake Charles American Press newspaper in Hackberry on his bicycle. At that time the American Press added subscriptions and distribution of the New Orleans Tribune by their paper carriers. The American Press instituted a contest among their area carriers. He was one of four boys in the area who added the most new subscribers (he obtained 125) for the Tribune. The boys were awarded a free trip to the 1939 World's Fair in New York. An American Press executive and his wife drove them to the World's Fair in an American Press automobile.

Through the years he enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all, playing cards and dominoes.

He served on the West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital Board for ten years. He was a member of the first Hackberry Recreation Board, serving many years as Secretary-Treasurer. He was also a charter officer of the Hackberry Lions Club. He was of the Baptist faith.

Bill is survived by his wife of 73 years, Janell Prevost Reasoner; two daughters, Marlene (Molly) Richard and husband Roger of Hackberry; Gwendolyn Reasoner-Van Zile and husband Patrick of Hackberry; three grandchildren, William Aucoin and wife Regina of Hackberry; Marlon Holland and wife Sarah of Austin, Texas and Melissa Holland of Dickinson, Texas; one sister, Shirley Broussard and husband Willie of Sulphur, La; five great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two children, Kenneth Reasoner and Darlene (Dolly) Reasoner Vincent; his parents, William and Ana Reasoner; his siblings, Alice Reasoner Smith, Lee Roy Reasoner and Robert Reasoner.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur with Rev. Bradley Swire and Rev. Tim Harris officiating. Burial will be at the New Hackberry Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral homefrom 10 a.m. to the time of the service.

Pallbearers will be William Aucoin, Kevin Broussard, Aubrey Johnson, Edgar Lee Johnson, Julius (Butch) Johnson, Gerald Landry, Austin Moore and Patrick Van Zile.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home for the excellent and compassionate care given to Mr. Reasoner for the past two years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store