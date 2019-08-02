|
|
William E. "Sr. Chief" "Bill" Van Atten, 71, of Creole, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Bill was born and raised in Texas, lived many years in Florida and has lived the past 20 years in Creole. He retired with 24 years of service to the U.S. Navy for which he served four tours in Vietnam. Following his retirement, he began working as a boat captain and while in Creole, he was a Captain for T-Boy McCall. Bill had three great loves, his family, his best dog friend, Brownie and "Rocking Rutherford Beach." His greatest times were spent fishing. He will be most remembered for always making the best of everything, never meeting a stranger, his story telling and his love for his wife, children and grandchildren.
He leaves to honor his memory, his wife of 20 years, Brenda LaBove Van Atten of Creole; one daughter, Jacque Burns; stepdaughter, Tonya Clement; stepson, Jonathon Clement; 12 grandchildren; one stepsister, Sherry Cherry; and one half-brother, Tom Frost; friends of Rutherford Beach Crew and Doc Kevin.
The family of "Sr. Chief" expresses special thanks to his Rutherford Beach Crew and Doc Kevin for all they did for him.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Paul Van Atten; parents, James LeRoy Van Atten and Edith Myers Van Atten; and two brothers, Jim Van Atten and Terry Van Atten.
In respect of his wishes, Mr. Van Atten was cremated. His family and friends will gather for a private ceremony.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019