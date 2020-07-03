William Edward Lewis, Sr., 82, of Sulphur, La., was called Home on June 29, 2020.

William was the third of six children born to John and Judith Lewis on Sept. 11, 1937, in Cumberland, Md.

He attended and graduated from Fort Hill High School in 1956, where he was a Marine Reserve before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force later in 1956. His first duty station was Chennault Air Force Base, it was here he met and married his one true love, Catherine Golden. Together they welcomed three children; William Jr., Jeffrey and Lori.

Upon meeting William, you would be surprised about the exciting life he lived, places he went and things he did. He was a simple man, dutiful to his career but more so his family. Through his years of military service, he worked as an Electronic Warfare Systems Technician, also serving in Vietnam. In 1977, after 21 years of service, he retired as a Master Sargent.

Although retired, he did not slow down; he began working at PPG in Westlake, La., as an Instrument Technician for twenty four years until his retirement in 2001. When he was not at work, you would find him doing various projects around the house, as he was very handy and could do anything from welding to carpentry. He enjoyed learning new things, telling stories, fishing, and painting.

His most cherished promotion came when his rank changed to Grandpa. He welcomed the task of staying busy with his grandchildren; he doted on them at every chance.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, his son, William "Bill" Lewis Jr.; his brother, Jim Lewis; and his sister, Barbara Clupp.

Those left to recount his exciting tales are his wife of 59 years, Catherine; his children, Jeffrey (Melody) Lewis and Lori (Steve) Perkins; and a daughter-in-law, Sherrie Lewis; his grandchildren, Camryn Lewis, Emily Perkins, Alexander Perkins and Amber Viator; a sister, Judy "Snook" Felton; and two brothers, Sidney (Pam) Lewis and John (Teresa) Lewis.

He will be laid to rest in Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh, La., on Friday, July 3, 2020.

