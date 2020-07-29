William "Bill" Eugene Woolsey, born July 17, 1923, son of the late Leo and Len Elliott Woolsey, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 97.

Bill was a member of Big Lake Gospel Tabernacle. He worked at PPG as an engineer until he retired and also served in the U.S. Army. Bill enjoyed watching birds and reading.

Bill is survived by his children, David Romero (Beryl), Margaret Burgess (Robert), Liz Herpin (Rick); sister, Ruby Blackburn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Earline Woolsey.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. The Rev. Gary Mann, officiant. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Due to restrictions from the State of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards, the gathering capacity will be limited to 50 people and face masks will be required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store