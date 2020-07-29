1/1
William Eugene "Bill" Woolsey
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Eugene Woolsey, born July 17, 1923, son of the late Leo and Len Elliott Woolsey, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 97.
Bill was a member of Big Lake Gospel Tabernacle. He worked at PPG as an engineer until he retired and also served in the U.S. Army. Bill enjoyed watching birds and reading.
Bill is survived by his children, David Romero (Beryl), Margaret Burgess (Robert), Liz Herpin (Rick); sister, Ruby Blackburn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Earline Woolsey.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. The Rev. Gary Mann, officiant. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.
Due to restrictions from the State of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards, the gathering capacity will be limited to 50 people and face masks will be required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson And Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved