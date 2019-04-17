William George Gragson Jr., 76, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully in his home on April 13, 2019.

George was also known affectionately as "Big Daddy," and was a beloved son, brother, father and grandfather. He was born on Feb. 2, 1943, to Jane and George Gragson in Belzoni, Miss. He was a graduate of The University of Mississippi, later becoming a CPA and attorney. He lived in Lake Charles, La., most of his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and will live on in the hearts and minds of his family.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Kimberly Jane Gragson Wilson of Lake Charles, La., Annie Laurie Gragson Chiasson and husband Brandon of DeQuincy, La., Heather Lynn Slavin of Lake Charles, La., and Keith Austin Gragson of DeRidder, La.; grandchildren, Gabrielle George Wilson, Caroline Keith Wilson, Madelin Turk Wilson, William Jameson Chiasson and Mina Jane Chiasson; sisters, Lauren Fleig Jardell and husband Tom of Lafayette, La., and Suzanne Harris Bueheman and husband Bruce of Memphis, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Keith Austin Gragson.

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 19, from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Consolata Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.

