Services Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 (337) 439-2446 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for William Hathaway Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Glenn Hathaway

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On April 16, 2019, William Glenn Hathaway Jr. was welcomed into his heavenly home by his sweetheart, Lady Leah. Glenn was born June 23, 1934, to William Glenn Hathaway Sr. and Aline Kisler Hathaway in Lake Charles, La.

Glenn graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1953. It should have been 1952, when he served as class president, however, he decided to stay an extra year so that he could play more football. As luck would have it, that extra year kept him in Wildcat territory, allowing him to meet Lady Leah Lafargue, whom he would marry in 1959.

Glenn continued his football career at McNeese State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He served in the United States Army as a commissioned officer, advancing to the rank of Captain. He left the army in order to stay in Louisiana with his wife. Glenn joined the Louisiana National Guard, where he voluntarily resigned his commission and transitioned to the enlisted corps. While in the Guard, he earned his Green Beret as part of the Special Forces, eventually retiring as Master Sergeant.

For many years, Glenn taught swim lessons at the YMCA. He then obtained his teaching certificate and found his true vocation. Glenn loved every minute of his 25 years teaching at F.K. White Middle School. He was loved by students and faculty alike, known for whistling as he walked the halls and his love of Dr. Pepper, or, as he called it, "the staff of life."

After retirement, Glenn's focus became his service at First United Methodist Church, where he was a lifelong member. He acted as bell ringer for the traditional service each Sunday and represented the church as part of the Caring Ministry, spending time each week visiting patients in local hospitals. The church remained a central part of his life. Glenn also looked forward to his annual competition with his fantasy baseball league, a source of MUCH joy in his retirement years. He did love winning…and he did!

When his precious Lady Leah was diagnosed with Alzheimers, Glenn's priority became her care. From that day on, he dedicated himself to serving her every need. When caring for her at home was no longer possible, he made the painful decision to place her in Brookdale Assisted Living, which became like a second home and second family for them both. He visited Lady Leah three times a day for four years, sitting with her, praying with her and constantly telling her how much he loved her.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lady Leah.

He is survived by his children, William Glenn Hathaway III, M.D. (Kay Hathaway), Heidi Tanner, Kisler Hathaway (Chris Sannella), Lady Holly Hathaway (Andy Kaough), Chelsey Orr (Amos Orr); his sister, Patsy Stanton; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who will miss their Grandfather very much.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Edward Hebert; Heart of Hospice staff, especially Stacy Lafanette, Christy Jeffels and Dr. Alan Lebato; Paula Jackson and our "dream team" of sitters (Gilbert, Andrea, Raedawn, Cyd); the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living, who loved him like family. May God bless the hands that blessed our father.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Hixson Funeral Home.Visitation will resume from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at First United Methodist Church.

Service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, with burial to follow at Orange Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions honoring the life of Glenn may be made through the Community Foundation's Lake Charles Civic Ballet Fund or . Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019