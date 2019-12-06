|
William "Bill" Griffin, age 69, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, at his home in Lake Charles.
Bill was a native of Lake Charles, born to Shelby and Ollie Belle Griffin on June 1, 1950. He graduated from Sam Houston High School and attended McNeese State University. As a young man, Bill was a member of Eastwood Pentecostal Church under the Rev. Murrell Ewing and later attended Apostolic Temple under Rev. M.D. Treece. He spent many years working in industrial sales, and then became a deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Department, where he received an award for his skilled marksmanship. He retired from Firestone Polymers following thirteen years of employment. Bill took pride in his four daughters and was a talented musician, playing trumpet and singing in local quartets. He enjoyed hunting, flying private planes, and being outdoors; his hunting trips in the Colorado mountains were some of his favorite memories.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Ollie Belle Griffin. He is survived by his daughters, Julie (Jared) Richard of Jennings, La., Vesta Griffin of Houston, Texas, Courtney (Melan) Robertson of West Monroe, La., and Leslie Griffin of Lake Charles, La.; and the mother of his children, Sherry Griffin. Bill is also survived by his siblings, Melinda Marler of Porter, Texas, LouAnn (Rev. M.C.) Green of Leesville, La., and Ed (Janet) Griffin of Moss Bluff, La.; eight grandchildren, Lindsay (Cody) Andreas, Kassidy (Jared) Lasage, Keagan, Jillian and Sophie Richard, Graham and Eden Robertson, and Landon Griffin; two great-grandchildren, Hayes Andreas and Samuel Lasage; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family offers very special thanks to Bill's neighbor and friend, Julian Chambers, for his care and assistance.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles with the Rev. Jeffrey Ralston officiating. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Dec. 6, 2019