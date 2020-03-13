|
Funeral service for William H. Oakley will be March 14, 2020, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah, Okla.
"They shall sing of the ways of the LORD, for great is the glory of the LORD." -Psalm 138:5
William Harrison Oakley passed away peacefully after a brief illness on March 9, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla., with his two sons, Bryan and Bruce Oakley at his side.
Although he was formally named William, his parents called him Sonny from the day he was born. When he first went to grade school in Lake Charles, La., his teacher called out "William" during roll call. He did not answer because he thought his name was "Sonny." The teacher decided to call him Bill instead and after that, the name stuck, with his name further changing to "Papa Bill" once his first grandchild was born.
Bill was born on Nov. 18, 1935, in Doyline, La., to Sue Plant Oakley and William Jewel Oakley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Claire Oakley Sabin. Bill was a proud graduate of Lake Charles High School, Class of 1953, and then went on to study at Louisiana College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he graduated in 1960 with a master's degree in theology, starting his first career as a Southern Baptist minister. While in Seminary, Bill met and fell in love with Betty Davidson, of Checotah, Okla. Betty and Bill got married on Feb. 21, 1959, just three months after they first met. They were married for 58 years, or more precisely, as Bill wrote: "She was my wife for 58 years, 10 months and a day. How blessed I was to have such a woman for a wife. How blessed were our sons, Bryan and Bruce, to have her for their mother. Blessed also were her grandchildren, siblings and all other relatives and friends. To say she will be missed is an understatement - she will continue to influence my life and many others through her lifetime example."
"But now I am coming to you, and I speak these things in the world so that they may have my joy made complete in themselves." -John 17:13
During his lifetime, Bill was a Baptist minister at congregations in Kansas, Louisiana, Texas, and New York. He also worked for J.C. Penney and taught school. Later in life, he changed careers and worked for the United States Chamber of Commerce. In 1990, Bill and Betty moved to Jenks, Okla., to be nearer to Betty's mother and extended family.
Bill is survived by his sons, Bryan Oakley and wife Tammie of Plymouth, Minn., and Bruce Oakley and wife Jennifer of Houston, Texas, along with their children, Jessica Oakley of Austin, Texas, Sarah Oakley of Houston, Texas, Connor Albert of Hoboken, N.J., Paige Albert of Houston, Texas, and William Oakley of Houston, Texas. Additionally, Bill is survived by his sister Sue Oakley Zimmermann and husband Paul, and their family, of Lake Charles, La.
Bill was interested in many things: birds, good Louisiana food with some hot sauce, travel, learning, presidential history, non-fiction books and walking. And, most of all, his faith in God. Even after his career as a preacher was over, he felt a keen connection to ministering to others. He would send out his weekly "Watchword" messages to friends and family, which would examine some of his favorite bible verses. He liked to focus on prayer and the power of God's love.
In one "Watchword" entry, Bill wrote the following:
Just before the Ascension, Jesus was preparing the disciples for being without his obvious presence: Here it is time for me to go to the Father. I have left not only a body of teaching, but the presence of our Father and the Holy Spirit to guide you. And, don't forget, I will never forsake you!
Sometimes it's hard to say goodbye, isn't it? Especially when you will not be seeing the person for a long time, or because of their age this may be the last time. I had an aunt who shed tears every time we left her home after our semi-annual visit. She just could not handle the possibility that she might not see us again. Let us try and see Jesus' joy completed in us even when it's hard to say good-bye."
Bill's family would like to thank everyone who helped during Bill's illness, especially to Stacee, Donna, Aunt Ann and Uncle Don for all their care and love. It is indeed time to say good-bye to Bill, but we are comforted that he has gone Home and is reunited in Heaven with Betty.
"I sought the LORD, and he answered me, and delivered me from all my fears." - Psalm 34:4
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020