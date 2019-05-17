Our hearts are broken, yet we can rejoice in knowing our father, William "Bill" Hale, 96 years old, is now with our Lord.

Bill Hale passed away at Resthaven Nursing Center on May 15, 2019. He was born in Simsboro, La., to Oscar and Lena Durrett Hale on Feb. 24, 1923, and graduated from high school in Tioga, La. He came to Lake Charles in 1946, and began his career as a policeman for the city. He then went to work for the Lake Charles Stevedores and was appointed 1st Chief Harbor Police, where he retired in 1974. He worked for the City of Lake Charles Recreation Department for ten years, retiring in 1985. Bill was also the first president of the ASA Softball Association. He built the first girls' softball field at McNeese State University and was inducted into the McNeese Hall of Honor in 1992. Bill volunteered for the Children's Miracle Network from 1993-2002, where he was named Top Volunteer for Southwest Louisiana. He was very active as time clock keeper for Upward Basketball at First Baptist Church for many years. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Charles.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Cynthia "Cyndy" Hale of Yuma, Ariz., Oscar "Billy" Hale and wife Melady of Sam Rayburn, Texas, Gail Vincent and husband Chester of Lake Charles, and Lynda Hale of Mustang, Okla.; and three grandsons, Robert "Bobby" Hale of Austin, Texas, Jared Hale of Sam Rayburn, Texas, and the Rev. Phillip Vincent of Euless, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 36 years, Margery Hale.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Edwards will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Phillip Vincent officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Teddy Kahn, Brad Soileau, Brad Fontenot, Ricky Metsayer, John Bridges and Bill Moreaux. Honorary pallbearers will be former McNeese Softball Cowgirls and anyone who played for him while he was a coach.

Bill asked for everyone attending the celebration of his life to wear their favorite sports attire. His last request was to pass by the McNeese softball field while heading to his final resting place at Highland Memory Gardens.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Resthaven Nursing Center, especially those on the 500 hall, and Brighton Bridge Hospice for their loving and excellent care of our father, and a special thanks to our other sister, Dana Dalovisio, for her many visits and time spent with our father.

Memorial donations may be made to Children's Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, or McNeese Softball. Published in American Press on May 17, 2019