Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
William Hale
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Hale


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Hale Obituary
Our hearts are broken, yet we can rejoice in knowing our father, William "Bill" Hale, 96 years old, is now with our Lord.
Bill Hale passed away at Resthaven Nursing Center on May 15, 2019. He was born in Simsboro, La., to Oscar and Lena Durrett Hale on Feb. 24, 1923, and graduated from high school in Tioga, La. He came to Lake Charles in 1946, and began his career as a policeman for the city. He then went to work for the Lake Charles Stevedores and was appointed 1st Chief Harbor Police, where he retired in 1974. He worked for the City of Lake Charles Recreation Department for ten years, retiring in 1985. Bill was also the first president of the ASA Softball Association. He built the first girls' softball field at McNeese State University and was inducted into the McNeese Hall of Honor in 1992. Bill volunteered for the Children's Miracle Network from 1993-2002, where he was named Top Volunteer for Southwest Louisiana. He was very active as time clock keeper for Upward Basketball at First Baptist Church for many years. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Charles.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Cynthia "Cyndy" Hale of Yuma, Ariz., Oscar "Billy" Hale and wife Melady of Sam Rayburn, Texas, Gail Vincent and husband Chester of Lake Charles, and Lynda Hale of Mustang, Okla.; and three grandsons, Robert "Bobby" Hale of Austin, Texas, Jared Hale of Sam Rayburn, Texas, and the Rev. Phillip Vincent of Euless, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 36 years, Margery Hale.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Edwards will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Phillip Vincent officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Teddy Kahn, Brad Soileau, Brad Fontenot, Ricky Metsayer, John Bridges and Bill Moreaux. Honorary pallbearers will be former McNeese Softball Cowgirls and anyone who played for him while he was a coach.
Bill asked for everyone attending the celebration of his life to wear their favorite sports attire. His last request was to pass by the McNeese softball field while heading to his final resting place at Highland Memory Gardens.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Resthaven Nursing Center, especially those on the 500 hall, and Brighton Bridge Hospice for their loving and excellent care of our father, and a special thanks to our other sister, Dana Dalovisio, for her many visits and time spent with our father.
Memorial donations may be made to Children's Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, or McNeese Softball.
Published in American Press on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now