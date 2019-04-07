Home

Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
View Map
Rev William Ivan Swain Sr Obituary
Rev. William Ivan Swain Sr., was born on July 29, 1949, and passed away on April 4, 2019, at the age of 69 in a local hospital. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine. He was an evangelist, traveling all over the United States, sharing the gospel for over 30 years. He loved to spend his free time hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Veronica Swain; children, Ivan Swain Jr. and wife Anna of Starks, La., Seth Swain of Iowa, La., and Regina Marie Swain of Kinder, La., and Jodi Fruge and husband Dustin of Iowa, La.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Madisyn, Ian, Drake, Wyatt and Bella; great-granddaughter, Avery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan Swain and Marie DeVore Swain.
Family will receive friends 5 – 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the funeral home. The Rev. Adrian Littlefield and the Rev. Wayne Neyland will officiate. Interment to follow at Marlow Cemetery, Marlow, La.
Published in American Press on Apr. 7, 2019
