Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
William Berchey
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
3348 University Parkway
Leesville, LA
William J Berchey Jr


1942 - 2019
William J Berchey Jr Obituary
William John "Bill" Berchey Jr., 77, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
Bill is survived by his faithful wife of 32 years, Linda Ross Berchey; stepsons, Dave and Ross Knippers; step grandchildren, Megan and Connor Knippers; sisters, Mary Ann Diaz and Jean Marie Hall and husband Ronnie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill spent many happy hours with his cousin Jim Blevins and loved him as his brother.
Military graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 3348 University Parkway, Leesville, LA 71446.
Linda would like to express grateful appreciation for the care given her beloved Bill to Heart of Hospice and for all of the heartfelt concern shown to her and Bill by their Christian friends and members of Trinity Baptist Church, where they are both members.
Published in American Press on Nov. 20, 2019
