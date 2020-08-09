1/1
William James "Jim" Miller
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William James "Jim" Miller, 75, of Longville, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Houma, La. A visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 9, from 4-8 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will be at Squyres Cemetery in Ragley. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate.
Jim was from Bergenfield, New Jersey, which he always called home. He was a proud Vietnam veteran in the United States Army, and he loved serving his country. To Jim, his most precious gifts were his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He loved his family and was well known for his story-telling. Jim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Beth Miller of Longville; six children, Mike Duhon & Natalie of Houston, Jimmy Miller & Tiffany of Houston, Stacey Duhon of Moss Bluff, Deena Bertrand & Mike of Moss Bluff, Amy Fontenot & Clint of Longville, and Jessica Dietrich of Longville; ten grandchildren, Savannah Ramirez, Zachary Jennings, Mia Duhon, Jolie Duhon, Noah Fontenot, Parker Fontenot, Brogan Fontenot, Briggs Fontenot, Riley Cooley, and Adriana Miller; two brothers, Roger Miller of Clary, North Carolina, and Michael Miller & Miguel of Clearwater, Fl; two sisters, Janice Miller of Woodridge, New Jersey, and Debbie Knoeller of Woodridge; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford & Marie Miller; sister Annie Gould; brother Robert "Bobby" Miller; and grandchild Alex Fontenot.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans
4101 Saint Claude Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70117
504-944-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved