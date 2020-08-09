William James "Jim" Miller, 75, of Longville, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Houma, La. A visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 9, from 4-8 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will be at Squyres Cemetery in Ragley. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate.

Jim was from Bergenfield, New Jersey, which he always called home. He was a proud Vietnam veteran in the United States Army, and he loved serving his country. To Jim, his most precious gifts were his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He loved his family and was well known for his story-telling. Jim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Beth Miller of Longville; six children, Mike Duhon & Natalie of Houston, Jimmy Miller & Tiffany of Houston, Stacey Duhon of Moss Bluff, Deena Bertrand & Mike of Moss Bluff, Amy Fontenot & Clint of Longville, and Jessica Dietrich of Longville; ten grandchildren, Savannah Ramirez, Zachary Jennings, Mia Duhon, Jolie Duhon, Noah Fontenot, Parker Fontenot, Brogan Fontenot, Briggs Fontenot, Riley Cooley, and Adriana Miller; two brothers, Roger Miller of Clary, North Carolina, and Michael Miller & Miguel of Clearwater, Fl; two sisters, Janice Miller of Woodridge, New Jersey, and Debbie Knoeller of Woodridge; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford & Marie Miller; sister Annie Gould; brother Robert "Bobby" Miller; and grandchild Alex Fontenot.

