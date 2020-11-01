1/1
William Lee Andrus Sr.
1951 - 2020
William Lee Andrus, Sr., 69, of Lake Charles passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Mr. Andrus was born on April 2, 1951 in Ville Platte, La. to Wilford and Suzette Andrus. He lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He graduated from Lagrange High School Class of 1970. He was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, and the Lake Charles Rotary Club. After his retirement, Bill enjoyed fly fishing, woodworking, and jigsaw puzzles.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his beloved wife, Kathey McClure Andrus; three sons, Michael Scott Andrus of Greenbriar, Ark., Stephen Paul Andrus (Ashley) of Fenton, La., and Benjamin Joel Andrus of Lake Charles, La.; four grandchildren, Lily, Cullen, and Gage Andrus, and Gracie Young; his brother, Keith Andrus (Jane) of Kinder, La., and his sister, Kay Meador (Tim) of Topsy, La.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, William Lee Andrus, Jr.
His funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff Chapel. Pastor Michael Shamblin officiated. Burial was in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation.

Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
